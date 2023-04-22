Karan Kundrra Meets Cricket 'legend' Brett Lee During IPL Shoot

Karan Kundrra recently participated in a game and talk show where he featured along side Australian cricket legend Brett Lee. The television personality took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the cricketer. In the caption, he referred to himself as a gentleman and Brett Lee as a legend.

Karan Kundrra shares screen space with Brett Lee

Television actor Karan Kundrra got a chance to share screen space with ace cricketer Brett Lee for a game and talk show, specially themed around the ongoing Indian Premier League.The episode featuring Karan and Lee had several instances of their candid conversations, coupled with short game segments. Karan took the opportunity to click a picture with Lee and posted it to his Instagram handle. The photo has been going viral on social media with fans commenting on it and praising the Indian TV celebrity and host.

While Karan was dressed casually in a grey co-ord set with busy patters, Lee looked dapper in an off-white suit paired with a navy blue blazer. The picture appeared warm as Lee had his arm around the TV actor. In his caption, Karan presumably called himself a gentleman while referring to Lee as a legend. The caption to the post read, "Being a gentleman never goes out of fashion..! Thank you legend."

Karan Kundrra participates in IPL shoot



Karan Kundrr's caption was presumably an indication of events that transpired within the show, during one of the game segments. The segment in question saw him slightly tweak the game at hand by picking up an extra coin. This move is what ensured Brett Lee's victory. Lee also appeared very appreciative of Karan's gesture. Their camaraderie was evident in the picture the duo took together post the shoot.

Karan is currently headlining fantasy themed television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. His last major career move prior to this was his participation in a big-banner reality television show. He has also featured in several music videos and runs a YouTube channel which often features girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in the videos.