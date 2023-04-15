Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Turn Up The Heat In Romantic Dance Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently made waves on the internet when a video of the two intimately dancing together went viral. The couple attended their friend Jessica Khurana’s birthday party. In the clip, Tejasswi and Karan could be seen dancing close to each other without a care in the world.

Karan was dressed in an all black ensemble, featuring a black T-shirt, trousers and a matching jacket. Tejasswi twinned with him in a black co-ord set. The duo danced to Arijit Singh’s song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2. Check out the full video here.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship

The romance between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash blossomed last year when they met on a reality TV show. Karan proposed to her on national TV and went down on one knee, to which Tejasswi said yes. Talking about their relationship, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor revealed, "With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done."

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in the TV show Naagin 6. The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Marathi film School College Ani Life which is being produced by Rohit Shetty. Karan currently appears in the television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as the lead hero.

The actor is winning hearts for his portrayal of a werewolf. The supernatural drama appears to be an Indian adaptation of the well-known American series The Vampire Diaries. It centres on a love triangle between the supernatural brothers, played by Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan. Reem Shaikh play the female lead.