Karan Kundrra On Marriage Plans With Tejasswi; 'I Can’t Put My Finger On Exact Date'

Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. Popularly known as 'Tejran', the couple is often seen hanging out with each other. They have become one of the most talked-about couples in the television industry.

Their love story blossomed during the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss and since then the couple has become inseparable. Recently, Karan Kundrra opened up about his relationship growing stronger with Tejasswi. The actor also spilled beans on his marriage plans with the latter.

Karan Kundrra talks about his bond with Tejasswi Prakash

In a candid interaction with Hindustan Times, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that he feels grateful to have Tejasswi as his partner and their bond is getting stronger day by day. Adding to this, the actor revealed to the portal-

“We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us”

Upon being asked about his marriage plans, the reality show star revealed that it is going to be a natural progression and right now he can’t put his finger on the exact date. He feels it will happen when it’s the right time. He further says that at this point both of them are focusing on their careers and maintaining a balance between their personal and professional lives. Adding to this Kundrra said-

“She’s very busy with her shoot schedules. Marriage isn’t just about two people; it’s about two families coming together. Tejasswi and I are learning to balance our personal and professional lives (before we take the next step)”

Karan Kundrra slams Paparazzi for entering Tejasswi Prakash's house

A few days back Karan Kundrra lashed out at the paparazzi for following his girlfriend Tejasswi everywhere. When papped at the Mumbai airport, the actor looked quite irked and said-

“Woh safe nahi hai, pata hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hai woh, achcha nahi lagta. Maine ab band karwa diya hai. Gaadi ke bhi shishe black karwa diye hai. Yeh sab pasand nahi hai yaar. Ladki hai, girlfriend hai woh meri." (It is not at all safe. These guys are entering her house, that doesn't look good. I am going to stop (entertaining paps) now. I have put tinted glass on my car's windows now. I don't like all this. She's a lady, she's my girlfriend.)

Image: Instagram@kkundrra