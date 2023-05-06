Karan Kundrra Reacts To Radhika Madan’s 'toxic' Work Culture Remark About TV

Karan Kundrra recently reacted to Radhika Madan’s comments on the television industry’s 'toxic' work culture. The actor said sometimes television performers will give content a reach even bollywood stars can’t. For him, he is happy just being an actor no matter the medium.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Karan said, “Sometimes you put up videos with the film stars and the reach does not get there and sometimes you put up a video with the television actor who’s done a big reality show and you will get the numbers. Till the time we don’t make our own distinctions. We will be always running around saying TV is better, OTT is better or films are better. Being an actor is more important. I don’t know who said what, I started my career with Television.”

Karan Kundrra on being a television actor

According to the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor, stardom and popularity are two distinct concepts. He added that although some established performers are not on social media, their pictures and messages occasionally go viral and receive thousands of likes. As the discussion went further, Karan revealed how significant TV is to him. He continued by saying that he takes pride in his work as a TV actor. Karan also talked about the time when Anil Kapoor visited him on the set and complimented his understanding of light. Later, Anil added that Karan was excellent at practising lines and had a strong sense of continuity.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra, currently stars in the television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as the lead hero. The actor is winning hearts for his portrayal of a werewolf. The supernatural drama appears to be an Indian adaptation of the well-known American series The Vampire Diaries. It centres on a love triangle between brothers with supernatural powers, played by Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan. Reem Shaikh plays the female lead.