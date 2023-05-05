Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The two also have a huge fanbase of people who call themselves 'Tejrans'. The Naagin actress shared a set of goofy pictures with her beau on her Instagram handle on Friday (May 5).

In the pictures, Tejasswi could be seen dressed in a pink top. Mewanwhile, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor wore a pistachio coloured sweatshirt with a pair of sunglasses. The couple struck multiple poses for the camera. In the caption, Tejasswi wrote, “Fries, sloppy joe, frankfurter, hefeweizen and a lager please. Thanks.” See the post here.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met and fell in love on a reality TV show. Karan proposed to her on national TV and went down on one knee, to which Tejasswi said yes. Talking about their relationship, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor revealed, "With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done."

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in the TV show Naagin 6. The actress also saw her Marathi film School College Ani Life release earlier this year. It is produced by Rohit Shetty. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, currently stars in the television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as the lead hero.

The actor is winning hearts for his portrayal of a werewolf. The supernatural drama appears to be an Indian adaptation of the well-known American series The Vampire Diaries. It centres on a love triangle between brothers with supernatural powers, played by Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan. Reem Shaikh plays the female lead.