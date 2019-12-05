Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan Patel Shares A Heartfelt Post As The Show Completes 6 Years

Television actor Karan Patel has become a household name in the industry for his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which was being touted as the longest-running shows on television. The show that airs on Star Plus will soon be going off-air, much to the disappointment of its fans. On this occasion, the actor shared an emotional post where he was filled with gratitude towards the show. Karan took to his social media to share a beautiful picture of himself sitting alongside his co-star Divyanka Tripathi. He wrote a lovely message along with the picture.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel Confirm IshRa's Comeback Soon

Karan said that he cannot describe his association with the show in words

Karan described the show ending as all the good things which eventually come to an end. He said that he owes the show for giving him a home outside his house and friends who have now become like a family. He further wrote that he found brothers in his co-stars Aly Goni, Abhishek, Sangram and Raj along with his real-life father-in-law. He also said that he cannot describe his six years-long association with the show in words. Karan also said that they did not expect that such a simple yet strong concept will be positively received by the masses.

He thanked the show for making him a better person

Karan further thanked the show for making him a household name. He also revealed that because he played a father for six years in the show, he will now be ready to embrace fatherhood in real-life too. He also credited the show for making him a better person. He went on to thank producer Ekta Kapoor for giving him the opportunity to play this character. Lastly, Karan also thanked his fans for giving so much love to the characters Raman and Ishita unconditionally. The makers have also introduced the spin-off of the cult show titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show will go on air soon and will star Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Says A Heartfelt Goodbye To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Welcomes Yeh Hai Chahatein

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: The Sequel Of The Show Yeh Hai Chahatein To Cast This Actor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.