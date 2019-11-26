Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: The Sequel Of The Show Yeh Hai Chahatein To Cast This Actor?

The cult show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which is produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor will soon be going off air on November. The show had completed a milestone of 1800 episodes and the fans of the show need not be upset as it is soon introducing its spinoff show, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Recently, the show had also grabbed some headlines when the lead actor Karan Patel had quit the show to participate in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. But this recent news about the much-awaited spinoff will surely come as a treat for the fans. The makers have reportedly zeroed down on the male protagonist for the show.

Also Read: Karan Patel Is All Set To Return To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karan Wahi was also seen in the show Sacred Games

The actor, who is rumored to be cast as the main lead of the show is none other than the popular TV actor, Karan Wahi. The Dil Mil Gaye actor also won accolades recently as he was hosting the reality show, Dance India Dance 7. He was always at his entertaining best as the host of the show. His flirtatious act with judge Kareena Kapoor Khan was also loved by the viewers. He also received praise for his stint in the web series Sacred Games. Karan was last seen in the show Kuch Toh Log Kahenge which aired on Sony TV.

It was also rumored that TV actor Aakansha Singh will play the main female lead

There were many rumours earlier surrounding the lead actors of the show. It was also reported that TV actor Karan Vohra of Krishna Chali London fame has been roped into the essay the male protagonist. While it was also speculated that Aakansha Singh who is known for the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha has also been considered to play the main female lead. According to media reports, there has been no official confirmation by the makers or Karan regarding the news. The show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went on to become one of the most popular shows in Indian television. The lead actor Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi became household names due to their stint in the show.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi: Here Are Some Dazzling Gown Looks Of The Actor From Her Instagram Page

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel Confirm IshRa's Comeback Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.