Ekta Kapoor Says A Heartfelt Goodbye To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Welcomes Yeh Hai Chahatein

Television News

Ekta Kapoor's spin-off to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to go on-air soon. Ekta bids a heartfelt goodbye to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ekta kapoor

The spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohobbatein's titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to go on-air next month. Which, according to the fans, has been the longest delay ever. The spin-off will be featuring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the pivotal roles. The reports about Karan Patel and  Divyanka Tripathi being a part of the show have been doing rounds on the internet. However, Ekta Kapoor shared a heartfelt post in order to bid goodbye to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and also shared a glimpse of the upcoming show.

Ekta Kapoor on her twitter handle, tweeted a few messaged about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Here are some netizens who reacted to the announcement.

Published:
