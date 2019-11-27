Ekta Kapoor Says A Heartfelt Goodbye To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Welcomes Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohobbatein's titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to go on-air next month. Which, according to the fans, has been the longest delay ever. The spin-off will be featuring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the pivotal roles. The reports about Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi being a part of the show have been doing rounds on the internet. However, Ekta Kapoor shared a heartfelt post in order to bid goodbye to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and also shared a glimpse of the upcoming show.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Kareena, Kangana Nail The Comfy Travel Look With Chic Ethnic Attire

Also Read: Mouni Roy's Video From Manali Is Giving Her Fans Winter Vibes; Watch

Ekta Kapoor on her twitter handle, tweeted a few messaged about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

As we bid adieu to the very successful predecessor Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it’s time to welcome Ishima’s niece in Yeh Hai Chahatein. We have seen lots of stories till now, but this one is going to be even more special. pic.twitter.com/BgmrC8A2Hi — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 27, 2019

A show about a woman who cannot have children , a stepmother who according to Indian terms is considered bad ! Words in india like barren n evil stepmother got used so often and labelled women in d worst poss way. This show got so much love that it went on for six years. — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 27, 2019

And from a non prime time slot to a prime time slot. Yeh Hai Chahatein deals with another social issue. It’s said often that it’s easier for men with children to get married again, but very tough for a woman with a child to find a suitable groom. — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 27, 2019

Let’s see if ishita’s niece will be able to be an outstanding mother and still live out an unbelievable love story . starplus... From the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a story that will tug at your heart!#YeHaiChahatein, Coming soon only on StarPlus. — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 27, 2019

Here are some netizens who reacted to the announcement.

Im going to miss YHM so much😭💔 The whole show, the storylines, the cast, characters & everything will always remain one of the Best in indian dramas. There will never be another that will have such an amazing cast as YHM! Love my YHM family so much♥️ #IshRa#YehHaiMohabbatein — 💙[-z-][-e-][-n-][-i-][-i-]💙 (@zenii15) November 25, 2019

Started in December , ending in December. Thank you Team YHM for giving such beautiful moments and all the lovely people 🥺 You'll always have a special place in my heart.💜❤🤧#YehHaiMohabbatein — idk🤷🏻‍♀️ (@divyankalogy) November 25, 2019

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Injured Hand Worries Fans, They Ask "What Happened To Our Ranno's Hand"

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan & Kapil Sharma Crack Fart Jokes, Crack Up Audience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.