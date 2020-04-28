EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Reveals 'awkward' Fan Moment With Salman Khan, Says 'I Felt Timid'

Recently, TV actor Karan Tacker marked his digital debut with Hotstar's original series, Special Ops. During many of his interviews with news and entertainment portals, he revealed that he would like to share the screen space with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network, Karan Tacker talked about his first-fan moment with Salman Khan when he met him on the sets of a commercial ad shoot.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Talks About The Scene From 'Special Ops' That Left Him Teary-eyed

Interestingly, while elaborating his fan moment with Salman Khan, Karan said, "It was very awkward. I felt timid in front of him. I was playing the character of a badmaash college boy. But the minute Salman came on the set, I suddenly became a nerd. We spent 4-5 hours to shoot the ad."

Praising Salman Khan, he added, "He is very fun-loving. It was tough for me as I shot the last sequence of Special Ops and wrapped up at seven in the morning. I drove all my way to South-Bombay for an 8 am shift. I could have said no to the ad because of time restriction but I think enjoyment of work is something that drives you to do such things."

READ | EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Dream Role,' Says Karan Tacker For His Character Farooq In 'Special Ops'

He was further asked what genre he would prefer to share the screen space with Salman Khan, to which he replied:

"Any genre with Salman Khan will work. Swag is something that comes very natural to Salman Khan. He has got larger than life personality. It will be an honour for me to share the space with Salman Khan."

READ | Long Gap Made Me Miss Acting, But Helped Choose Projects Wisely: Karan Tacker

Later on, he also shared how he is spending his quarantine. He said, "I read two scripts. Most of the time during the first two weeks went into understanding the home chores. Our body takes time to understand the sudden pressure. Now, my body naturally understands and is comfortable to perform all the house chores. Half of my day is spent in household chores and during the other half, I chit-chat with my family. I am not a TV person. I call my friends. Life is simple, it's reading, watching a little bit here and there, spending time with the family. It actually comes down to what life should actually be - meaningful."

READ | 'Special Ops' Review: Kay Kay Menon & Karan Tacker Shine As Show Keeps You On Your Toes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.