EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Talks About The Scene From 'Special Ops' That Left Him Teary-eyed

Recently, actor Karan Tacker marked his digital debut with Hotstar's original series Special Ops. The series released on March 17 and is gaining critical appreciation from fans and critics alike. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Karan Tacker opened up about a scene from the show which left him teary-eyed and gave him nightmares.

Karan Tacker was asked if there is any incident that has given him a life-lesson. While sticking to Special Ops, Karan said, "‘I had a fear of height. I always thought that one day I will get up and do skydiving to overcome the fear. In one of the scenes of Special Ops, I was had to climb a building of 25 floors. I decided to do it on my own to make it look realistic. After completing that sequence, I felt overwhelmed and was left teary-eyed. I kept getting nightmares of falling from height for a few days. That’s when I realised that in life it is important to face your fears, and that gives strength to your mind. I am still scared of heights."

"It’s nice to face your fears, you don’t need to necessarily overcome them," said Karan Tacker

Karan also shared how he is spending his quarantine. Talking about the first few weeks he said, "I read two scripts. Most of the time during the first two weeks went into understanding the home chores. Our body takes time to understand the sudden pressure. Now, my body naturally understands and is comfortable performing all the house chores. Half of my day is spent doing household chores and during the other half, I chit-chat with my family. I am not a TV person. I call my friends. Life is simple — it's all about reading, watching a little bit here and there, spending time with the family. It actually comes down to what life should actually be — meaningful."

