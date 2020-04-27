EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Dream Role,' Says Karan Tacker For His Character Farooq In 'Special Ops'

Television actor Karan Tacker recently marked his digital debut with Hotstar's original Special Ops. The series released on March 17 and is gaining critical appreciation from fans and critics alike. The interesting plot twists of Special Ops had made audiences binge-watch the series by keeping them hooked with the storyline. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Karan Tacker shared his experience of working with the cast of Special Ops and the overwhelming response.

Karan Tacker's special ops experience

When asked about the response of the show without outdoor publicity, Karan Tacker said, "On digital, you start publishing the show once it’s on the app. People see the hoarding and immediately want to go and watch it. Unfortunately, because of Corona, all 1200 hoardings in Bombay were dedicated to Corona, rightfully so. We were (the Special Ops team) disappointed because our entire marketing plan went for a toss. We were supposed to visit 8 cities to promote the show, we couldn’t do that either."

He further added, ''It was really demoralising but it been very rewarding the fact that regardless of all of that, the show has done exceptionally well and accepted beautifully. It’s overwhelming to get a response from senior and legend actors, who are appreciating and talking about the show. Generally, the peers in our industry do not open up when they like someone’s work. But when people have gone out there and spoken about it, it’s been amazing."

Further, the actor was asked about his experience of working with critically acclaimed actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, and Vinay Pathak. He said, "More than the charm of working with great actors, the charm was to work with a great script. We have a great ensemble cast of Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Sharad Kelkar. Unfortunately, I never shot with any of them as they were shooting in India and I was shooting internationally."

As the actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha and Anupam Kher among many others appreciated the performance of Special Ops, Karan was asked that who would he want to review his debut series, to which he said, "If you ask my desire, I want everyone to watch my show. All the actors, my peers, seniors, everyone should watch the show and enjoy it. But the desire doesn’t end there. Most importantly I want the people to watch it. We make it for the fans, we make for the audience, we make it for the consumption of the masses. I want those people to binge-watch the entire series. Because those are the real people we are making it for. Of course, the appreciation from actors is unmatchable."

In further conversation, Karan Tacker shared how he prepared for his character Farooq in Special Ops. He said, "I wanted to play Farooq only. The charm of his character is a dream for any actor. I worked on the variation and characterisation of Farooq. I had a small workshop with Neeraj sir to work on the tonality and demarcations of Farooq. The variation is the best and most interesting thing about this character. I made the small notes and wrote narratives for my scenes."

