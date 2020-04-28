EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Shares Mantra To Deal With Trolls; Says 'be Naive And Ignorant'

Trolls on the internet have often disturbed the mental peace of public figures. Many celebrities struggle to balance their emotional state while many others choose to give a befitting reply. Being one of the most loved telly stars, actor Karan Tacker recently opened up about how he combats the internet trolls. In an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network, the actor shared a mantra he uses to keep himself calm during such times.

Interestingly, Karan Tacker was asked how he approaches to the internet trolls. To which he replied, "I have faced trolls during the early days of my career. When I joined the social media and got to know about trolls, it used to bother me a lot. Emotionally it used to take a toll on me. Trolls often drag your family in every possible way. More than emotionally draining, it makes an individual wonder that if they should come online or not. Maybe they troll because they are bored and frustrated in their life. Ignorance is bliss. Neeraj Pandey once said in an interview that it is very interesting to be naive and ignorant at the same time."

"Be naive and ignorant at the same time and you be fine"; Karan Tacker's take on the internet trolls



He was further asked if any speculation or rumour about him has ever made him wonder. Karan Tacker said, "I am very ignorant about rumours. Rumours can never shift my focus from personal life as I am quite confident about it. I move very quickly if I know that the headlines have nothing to do with my real life. It is natural that people get intrigued by actors and public figures' life. I don’t feel bad about it or have shied away ever. Everybody who knows me personally, know what’s happening in my private life. Talking about your personal life on social media is not in my nature."

