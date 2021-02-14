Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Introduce Their Daughter Gia Vanessa Snow, Share Meaning

Actor couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu on December 21 welcomed their third child, a baby girl. On Valentine's Day, Bohra took to his social media handle to reveal their baby girl's name along with the meaning behind it.

"Meet my new Valentine — Gia Vanessa Snow," Bohra wrote. "Gia= Mother Earth(Mata Parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, the god of love, Snow= with love from her sisters," he explained. Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu wrote, "Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine... GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #loveis.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (What a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!." [sic]

He also shared the Instagram handle of Vanessa — snowflake282219 — which currently has over 5,000 followers and some stunning pictures with her parents. "The littlest Khaleesi.. first of her name.. queen of the crib.. protector of snowflakes..," reads the bio of her page.

Bohra and Sidhu, also a radio personality, were already parents to twin daughters, Raya Bella and Vienna (four).

Bohra took to Instagram and posted a video in December, where he's holding the newborn, surrounded by their elder children. "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls. Yahooooo!" he wrote.

Referring to his daughters as three goddesses, Bohra said that life could not get "better than this". "Imagine ruling the world with these three queens in my life. Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, because they are my teen deviyaan (goddesses) - My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati," he said.

Bohra quipped he could now be called Charlie because he has three angels, in a reference to the blockbuster Hollywood film franchise "Charlie's Angels". "My Alpha, Chi and Omega," he added. The actor, who has worked on shows like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Qubool Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, married Sidhu in 2006.

