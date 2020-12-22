Karanvir Bohra Shares First Video With His 'teen Deviyan'; Says 'Life Can’t Get Better'

On December 21, 2020, Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring his two daughters and a newborn baby girl. In the video, Karanvir can be seen holding his baby girl in his arms while the other two daughters are seen goofing around. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a baby girl on December 20, 2020. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share his happiness with his fans and followers.

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay's 'teen deviyan'

In the video, Karanvir Bohra's daughters can be seen twinning as they wore red coloured sweatshirt and white shorts. Expressing his happiness, Karanvir penned a sweet note.

In the caption, he wrote, “You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins… I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls… yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they my ‘#teendeviyaan’… My ‘#laxmi’, ‘#saraswati’, ‘#parvati’. P.S. You can also call me ‘#charlie!’ ‘#charliesangels’… My ‘#alpha’, ‘#chi’ & ‘#omega’”.

Many of his friends from the industry congratulated the couple and dropped lovely comments. Shalini Kapoor, Sumit Kaul, Rajesh Khattar, Rizwann Sikander, Jamal Shaikh, Krishna Mukherjee and others dropped wishes.

As soon as the video was posted, Karanvir’s fans too were quick to like it and flooded the comments sections with love. A fan commented, “Yay… Congratulations to you and your love wife! This really has to be the best news of the year!” with smiling face and praying hands emoticons.

Another one wrote, “Ohhh wow, lots of love and blessings to the family” with praying hands emoticons. A user commented, “Congratulations on the new arrival. We Muslim say that a daughter is Allah’s Rehmat & you and your wife have a houseful of Allah’s blessings!!!” with a red heart.

The couple announced the news of expecting their third baby in the month of August 2020. Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay jetted off to Canada at her parent’s home with her twin daughters- Bella and Vienna, for the delivery. A few days back, Karanvir too joined his wife and daughters in Canada. Karanvir Bohra's Instagram is filled with adorable snippets from their pregnancy diaries.

Image Source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

