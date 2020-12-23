Karanvir Bohra Shares Video With Newborn Daughter, Says 'my Holy Trinity Is Complete'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra has been engaging with his fans with the posts featuring his newborn daughter. Recently, he dropped a heartfelt video of himself holding the baby girl in his arms as the background music plays Tum Hi Se by Lucky Ali. The video seems to be from the hospital room, where his wife Teejay Sidhu might be creating the clip. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Karanvir Bohra’s baby clip here. Check out:

Karanvir Bohra shares an emotional video with his newborn daughter

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their newborn child. The former took to Instagram and shared a clip of himself holding the infant in his arms through his official account on December 23, 2020, Wednesday. He is visibly expressing gratitude for having the third baby girl, saying how his 'holy trinity is complete'.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Karanvir Bohra wrote a heartfelt message. He penned, "Tum hi ho pehle,tum hi ho akhir".....That's How I'm going to be with all my daughter's and with the people who are my heart... There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so specialà¥¤à¥¤ #myholytrinity is complete â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #laxmisaraswatiparvati”. Check out the video of Karanvir Bohra’s third child on the video-sharing platform below:

Responses to the video of Karanvir Bohra's third child

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Karanvir Bohra garnered more than 2, 55, 000 views, 41, 500 likes, and over 355 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the clip. Many among them congratulated the actor besides lauding his unconditional love.

Moreover, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, kisses, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Karanvir Bohra’s daughter's video on the video-sharing platform that you must check out right away:

