Karanvir Bohra Steals Food From Teejay Sidhu; Bella & Vienna Sell Him Out

Actor Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle to share a funny video, which features the actor stealing food from his wife Teejay Sidhu, while their kids Bella and Vienna can be seen calling him out for doing so. In the video, Karanvir can be seen making several attempts to sneakily take food from Teejay’s plate when she is not looking. Take a look at the video here.

Karanvir Bohra's post

In his caption, Karanvir Bohra wrote, ‘I tried to eat her food, but my kids told on me’. The video seemingly left fans in splits, as they rushed to the comment section and jokingly mocked Karanvir’s failed attempts. Some fans also called Bella and Vienna cute. Take a look at how fans reacted to Karanvir Bohra’s post.

Fans React

Karanvir Bohra and his wife, Teejay recently made it to the news when they announced that they are set to become parents for the second time. The actors made it Instagram official, as they shared the news with fans by posting a picture. In his caption, Karanvir thanked 'the divine' for this surprise and mentioned that they are beyond grateful that he chose them to become parents again. Take a look at the picture shared:

Karanvir Bohra's shows

Best-known for his performances in television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua..., Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat and Naagin 2, Karanvir is also a producer and a designer. Besides daily soaps, Karanvir has also been a part of many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. If the reports are to be believed, Bohra also owns a local clothing brand called Pegasus.

(Image credits: Karanvir Bohra Instagram)

