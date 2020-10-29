Germany Announces Fresh Lockdowns; Bars, Restaurants And Gyms To Remain Shut

German authorities on Wednesday, October 28 announced a fresh round of lockdowns in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Under the new rules cultural and leisure centres, as well as bars and restaurants will be shut. These measures are due to kick in from Monday, November 2 and will last till the end of the month. The new restrictions also prohibit the gathering of more than 10 people.

New round of lockdown in an effort to curb COVID-19 virus

On top of all the mentioned measures, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also urged citizens not to undertake unnecessary travel and hotels will only be allowed to stay open for those travelling for non-tourism purposes. Sports matches will be played behind closed doors and in addition to restaurants and bars, theatres, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools have also been ordered to close down.

Read: Germany, France Gear Up For New Lockdowns As Virus Surges

Read: Germany Warns Of 'immediate Consequences' If Thai King Breached Law Amid Protests

During her announcement, Angela Merkel stated that she acknowledges that the new restrictions are tough and strict but that Germany was experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and if the curve was not flattened against then the rise in daily new cases would overwhelm Germany’s healthcare system. In order to combat the negative effects from this new round of shutdown, Germany has decided to provide $12 billion in aid to those sectors that have been negatively impacted.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 42 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. German y has reported more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of just over 10,000 people.

(Image AP)

Read: Thailand Protesters Appeal Germany To Probe Into King Maha Vajiralongkorn's Actions

Read: 'Germany In 'very Serious Phase' Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Hard Months Ahead': Angela Merkel