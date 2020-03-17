Karishma Tanna & Rakul Preet Sport Similar Silver Metallic Outfits With Grace; See Here

Karishma Tanna and Rakul Preet Singh are two well-known names in the acting industry. While Karishma Tanna is a popular small-screen personality, Rakul Preet Singh is an established Tamil actor who has also worked in Bollywood. Karishma started off as an Indian daily soap actor, model, and anchor. She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh entered Bollywood in 2014 with Yaariyan. Later, the actor has also appeared in flicks like De De Pyaar De and Marjaavan. Karishma Tanna and Rakul Preet Singh, both the divas have a different fan base for their inspirational fashion sense. Let's check out who rocked the shimmery metallic look better.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, & other celebs are social distancing themselves, doing THIS

Karishma Tanna's wardrobe:

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Which B'Town beauty aced ethnic saree look better?

Karishma Tanna's look was styled by Sayali Vidya while she wore Rippii Sethi's dress. Here, the actor looked stunning as she posed in a silver shiny metallic look. The short dress had one side oversized and flowy sleeve. Tanna paired closed high heels with the metallic look. For glam, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor did not keep it simple, she opted for a heavy makeup look with enough highlighter.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna extends support to Neha Dhupia amid 'Roadies Revolution' controversy

Rakul Preet Singh's wardrobe:

Also Read | Karishma Tanna posts adorable pictures as she bonds with her dog Koko | Pic inside

While Karishma Tanna went on for a short dress, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a long gown. The De De Pyaar De actor stunned in a silver metallic gown with a slit thigh design. Her outfit also had a one-sided long flowy sleeve. For glam, the south superstar kept it subtle with a gorgeous eye-makeup and pink nude lipstick.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna switches sides, gets trolled by Rohit Shetty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.