Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, & Other Celebs Are Social Distancing Themselves, Doing THIS

Television News

Many popular Television actors like Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari etc are social distancing themselves. Here is what they are doing. Read more

Karishma tanna

Many television actors are social-distancing themselves due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. These actors are doing something productive by staying at home. These celebrities have also requested their fans to avoid social gatherings and to stay at home in their safe space. By using this method the spread of COVID-19 can be prevented. The fans need to take inspiration from their favourite television actors on how they can social distance themselves and make good use of the available time.

Karishma Tanna

Actor Karishma Tanna is avoiding social gathering and is social distancing herself by staying at home. Karishma Tanna shared a picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, Karishma Tanna is spending quality time with her furry four-legged friend that is her pet dog Koko.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar is one of the most popular television and film actor in the entertainment industry. The actor has found the most adorable way of social distancing himself. Actor Sharad Kelkar has decided to avoid any crowded places. He has chosen to stay at home and spend quality time with his family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shweta Tiwari

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari has decided to read a book at the time Coronavirus scare. Shweta Tiwari is social distancing herself by reading the novel The Night Circus. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ronit Roy

Popular actor Ronit Roy has also found a unique way of social distancing himself. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram with a quirky caption. The actor has ditched any kind of social gatherings and has decided to stay at home and take selfies. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

