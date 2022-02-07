Karishma Tanna Grooves To Samantha's 'Oo Antava' At Her Wedding Reception; Watch

Karishma Tanna was recently in the news after she tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera in a royal ceremony and her fans and followers poured in wishes for the happy couple. Several videos and pictures from the celebrations surfaced online and fans caught a glimpse into the royal affair. One of the clips that made their way online saw the actor grooving to the popular song Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu at her wedding reception.

Karishma Tanna dances to Oo Antava at wedding reception

A recent video made its way online and saw the Qayamat Ki Raat actor grooving to the hit song Oo Antava from latest film Pushpa: The Rise featuring the fan-favourite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor was seen in a dazzling golden long sleeve outfit and stole the show with her moves. The outfit appeared to be a jumper and the actor carried it off with true elegance.

Have a look at the video here-

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had a traditional griha pravesh ceremony after they tied the knot and a sweet clip from the ceremony surfaced online. Varun's mother and many other family members could be seen welcoming the newlyweds into the house and blessing them. Karishma donned a pink saree and gold accessories, as she held her husband's hand, who wore a yellow kurta.

The actor also took to her social media account on Monday and shared a glimpse into her 'Pehli rasoi' after her marriage. She uploaded a video with clips of the process of her preparing a sweet dish on the occasion. She played the song Saathiya by Sonu Nigam in the background as the happy couple fed each other the dessert after they made an offering to God. The caption of the clip read, "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye 😜🧡"

The couple's wedding pictures took the internet by storm and fans and followers began to pour in wishes for the two. Karishma's bridal attire stole the show as she donned a pastel pink lehenga and intricate accessories. Varun Bangera on the other hand sported a royal look as he wore a beige coloured sherwani.

Image: Instagram/@tvkighazabkhabre, @karishmaktanna