Karishma Tanna Shares Glimpse Of 'pehli Rasoi' After Marrying Varun Bangera; Watch

Karishma Tanna was recently in the news after she tied the knot with beau Varun Bangera and fans and followers poured in wishes for the happy couple. The actor has now taken to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her 'Pehli rasoi' after her marriage, which is an occasion wherein the bride cooks her first meal for her husband and family. She shared an adorable video of the couple feeding each other the dish she had prepared as well.

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of Pehli rasoi

The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Pehli rasoi after tying the knot with Varun Bangera. She gave them a sneak-peek into the preparations of the sweet dish she chose to prepare and played the song Saathiya by Sonu Nigam in the background. The short clip also saw the newly married couple offer the meal to god and then consume it themselves. Varun Bangera was seen feeding his wife a spoon of the delicious dessert she had prepared, after which she fed Bangera too. She captioned the clip, "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye 😜🧡"

Have a look at the video here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and sent their best wishes to the couple. Some also asked Karishma Tanna the recipe of the dish she made and wrote, "Wow this looks delicious!! Recipe pls 😍 u guys look cute together god bless u two 😍." Other fans claimed they could smell the dish through their phones and congratulated Tanna on her special day.

The couple's royal wedding took the internet by storm and had fans in awe of them. The Qayamat Ki Raat star donned a pastel pink lehenga and stole the show with her minimal make-up, while Varun Bangera looked regal in a beige coloured sherwani. The duo has always been tight-lipped about their relationship and the news of their wedding had fans on top of the world. The couple also hosted a floral-themed Haldi and Mehendi ceremony and became the talk of the town when the pictures surfaced online.

Image: Instagram/@karishmaktanna