Karishma Tanna Married To Varun Bangera; See First Picture Of Couple As Husband & Wife

Actor/ model Karishma Tanna has officially tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera. The actor had announced her wedding via her Instagram handle as she gave a glimpse of her pre-wedding festivities. Karishma and Varun got engaged last year in November in Dubai. Tanna looked regal in her bridal trousseau as she opted for a pastel pink lehenga for her big day with Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tie the knot

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are now officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their friends and family on February 5 in Mumbai. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karishma and Varun had planned all their functions adhering to the COVID-19 protocols and invited only family and close friends for their nuptials. The actor opted for a pastel pink lehenga, while the groom wore a beige coloured sherwani. Take a look at Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding pictures.

Karishma had earlier shared pictures from her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony where the actor wore white attire for her Haldi ceremony. She used dainty flower pattern jewellery as accessories, sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Beginning of my forever." The Naagin fame actor wore a beautiful yellow lehenga for her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony.

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the 38-year-old actor's fiance, Varun Bangera, is a businessman hailing from Mumbai. He is associated with VB Corp since 2010 and serves as a director of the real estate company. Moreover, he completed his education in Canada from Carlton University. Tanna tagged Bangera in her recent post. However, he has chosen to keep his account, which has over 400 followers, private.

Image: Instagram/@karishmaktanna