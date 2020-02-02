Karishma Tanna Rocks These Stunning Yellow Outfits At Ease, See Pictures

Karishma Tanna is all set to make a comeback in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated stunt reality show titled Khatro Ke Khiladi 10. On Saturday, Rohit Shetty dropped the first promo of the show that featured Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee and many others dressed in school uniform. Tanna's fans have taken to social media to talk about their excitement to watch her perform. Meanwhile, she is quite an active member of Instagram and her regular posts often storm the internet. Karishma is lauded for her ravishing style statements. Check out some of her best yellow outfits that define her love for the happy colour.

Khatro Ke Khiladi 10 star Karishma Tanna's yellow outfits

Karishma Tanna escaped to the Maldives to ring in her birthday and New Year 2020 with her mother. She shared a series of pictures from her trip that got the internet talking. The picture shows Tanna sporting a yellow frilly dress with a quirky pair of sunglasses. Not to miss her matching yellow earrings that amped up her overall attire.

The next picture shows Karishma Tanna donning a sultry yellow bikini, underneath a white sheen shrug. She paired the outfit with a hat that had the caption on it saying 'do not disturb'. Check out:

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Karishma wore a mustard yellow ethnic kurta. She paired it with a heavy neck ornament and left her hair open. With bold makeup, she rocked the outfit flawlessly.

Once again while promoting a brand during Diwali, The MTV Love School actor wore a yellow Anarkali dress and clubbed with a vibrant dupatta. With heavy bangles and subtle curls, Karishma looked perfect. See pictures.

(Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram)

