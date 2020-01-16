Karishma Tanna And Other TV Stars Who Are Setting Major Beach-fashion Goals

Television stars never fail to amaze their fans with impeccable acting performances and undoubtedly stunning looks. They give a tough challenge to all the mainstream actors when it comes to stardom. Female stars from this industry are always stereotyped to be a 'Sanskari Bahu' that are always seen in sarees and salwar. Many divas from the TV industry keep sharing posts and pictures on their social media handles which shows how these TV bahus are in real life. Here is a list of some of the beach beauties from the TV industry that look 'too hot to handle' when they don a bikini look.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma broke all the myths about her when she signed a digital thriller series, Twisted, where she played a cunning role of a murderous model. Currently, she is playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV series, Naagin. Nia looks mesmerizing in this red bikini look. The red bikini set consists of a single strap bralette. She looks sensuous with a piece of body jewelry and red lipstick.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is amongst the most charming female actors from the TV industry. Her smile and eyes make people crazy. The actor has appeared in many TV shows and also as a Bigg Boss contestant in its eighth edition of the reality show. The star looks astonishing in this black monokini. The monokini has a leopard printed halter neck. She looks like a true beach babe as she poses in the sand with her hair flowing with the breeze.

Rubina Dilak

The Shakti Ek Asthitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star, Rubina Dilak, broke all the norms when she adorned this blue bikini look. The actor wore a halter neck bikini pairing it with a black designer shrug. She completed the beach look with dreadlocks as her hairstyle. giving goals to many.

