Karishma Tanna Shares 'black And White Love' With Stunning Pictures; Check Them Out

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her photoshoot. The actor’s monochrome picture series showcases her in a relaxed mood. Karishma Tanna is dressed in a bathrobe and also has a towel wrapped around her head. The actor is also seen donning a pair of sunglasses and hoops to complete her look. She is seen sitting in her vanity and posing for the camera.

In Karishma Tanna’s photos, she is seen making goofy expressions and also spotted donning elegant poses as she applies lipstick while looking into the mirror. Her first series of pictures are posted with the caption, “But first lipstick ðŸ’„” while her second set of pictures are posted with the caption, “Black and white love”. Fans in huge number complimented Tanna for her pictures with several heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Karishma Tanna's Instagram posts.

Karishma Tanna's POTD pictures

In the recent past, Karishma Tanna shared similar kinds of pictures on her Instagram. She was seen sporting a grey T-shirt dress with full-sleeves. The actor’s dress was complemented with a knitted pattern and a slit at the side bottom of the dress. She kept it minimal with her makeup and opted for an open hair look. Not to miss the light bulbs on the side of her vanity mirror that just made her pictures look more adorable.

Karishma Tanna also shared her state of mind with beautiful lines. Her caption read, “Be your own kind of beautiful. #potd #stateofmind #mood #thoughts." Take a look at Karishma Tanna's Instagram picture.

Karishma Tanna's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 victory

Earlier, Karishma Tanna won Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and bagged the winner's trophy. The actor had been winning the audience and the judge's heart with her stunts and performances since the beginning of the show.

Winning the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma Tanna also became the first woman winner on the show. Speaking about her achievement in the show, the actor said that she has been in the film industry for a while and the closest she got to winning a show or a contest was being the first runner-up.

She also added and said that maybe God wanted her to win the 'real' reality show and thus made her the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi season 10. When asked how Karishma Tanna celebrated victory, she said that she could not invite her friends over and so her neighbours bought her a cake and some amazing food.

