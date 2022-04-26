Karishma Tanna often takes to her social media account to share glimpses from her time at the gym and gives her fans and followers fitness goals. The actor has now taken to Instagram to post a clip of herself and popular dancer Terence Lewis shaking a leg to the Hindi version of the hit track Naatu Naatu from RRR. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and hailed the duo for their skills.

Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis groove to SS Rajamouli's RRR song

Karishma Tanna headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a glimpse of her latest workout session, which took fans by surprise. The actor turned the gym into her dance floor as she grooved to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, called Nacho Nacho alongside the dance sensation Terence Lewis. She was seen in a peach pair of leggings and a black top as she seemed to have the time of her life dancing with Lewis. The duo perfected the intricate and power-packed dance routine performed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR to perfection in the music video that became viral as soon as it was released. Calling him a 'Dance Master', the actor captioned her post, "Random dancing in the gym. With my one n only Dance Master @terence_here. Why not have some fun in the gym??"

Have a look at the video here:

Karishma Tanna recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her Sunday workout with her husband, Varun Bangera. The duo recently tied the knot and became the talk of the town as pictures from their royal ceremony surfaced online. She shared a video of the duo performing various exercises together as they not only gave fans fitness goals but also couple goals.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot in February 2022 and shared pictures from their dreamy wedding online. The pictures made waves on the internet as Karishma's bridal attire was hailed by many. She opted for a pastel pink lehenga, while her husband was seen in a beige coloured sherwani.

Image: Instagram/@karishmaktanna