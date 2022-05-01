Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is touted to be one of the most highly-anticipated films so far with netizens eagerly waiting to witness the film on silver screens. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, the Anees Bazmee directorial is a sequel to the first instalment of the spooky comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the protagonist. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on May 20, 2022.

Recently, the Dhamaka fame appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Kiara Advani and the other cast members of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where they had a fun banter with the show's host Kapil Sharma.

Kapil says it was a 'fun evening' with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa team

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kapil Sharma dropped some adorable photos featuring him, Rajpal Yadav, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Anees Bazmee. In the pics, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor could be seen posing for selfies with the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He captioned the post, What a fun evening with the team #bhoolbhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @TheAaryanKartik @rajpalofficial @BazmeeAnees stay tuned #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #tkss @Banijayasia @SonyTV #weekend #saturday #sunday #fun #family #comedy #tv." Have a look:

Kartik Aaryan 'had a blast' at TKSS during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions

Soon after this, Kartik Aaryan reposted the tweet on his Twitter handle as he stated that he had a blast as usual on The Kapil Sharma Show. The fan-favourite actor even expressed gratitude to the comedian for inviting the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the show. Kartik tweeted, "Had a blast as usual !! Thank you for having us #BhoolBhulaiyaa2". Kiara too took to the micro-blogging site and expressed a ton of thanks to Kapil Sharma. Check the post here:

Had a blast as usual !!

Thank you for having us ❤️❤️#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻 https://t.co/YDzA4jIvaS — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 1, 2022

Tooo much fun🥳 Thankyou for having us @KapilSharmaK9 🤗🤗 https://t.co/sslyXdWghU — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 1, 2022

Recently, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was out which is sure to bring back all the nostalgia of the first part by keeping the essence of the ghost character Manjulika along with the famous Bengali song, Ami Je Tomar. Kartik plays a ghostbuster (tantarik) Rooh Baba while Kiara is seen playing the role of Reet. The trailer of the gripping drama has definitely fuelled the anticipation of the people while creating a buzz among the fans. Watch here:

Image: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9