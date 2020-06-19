Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sharad Kelkar To Play The New Mr Bajaj?

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii 2 has gained a huge fan following ever since it started airing. The show is a retake on Kapoor's previous show of the same name. The current version stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Aamna Sharif, and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles. According to reports, Karan is apprehensive about resuming shoot post the Coronavirus pandemic and the makers are hunting for their next Rishabh Bajaj.

Karan Singh Grover to be replaced by Sharad Kelkar?

Earlier reports suggested that Gaurav Chopra would be replacing Karan Singh Grover to take over as Mr Bajaj. According to the latest buzz, Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar has been approached to play the character. Though nothing is set in stone yet, both Gaurav and Sharad Kelkar complement the character of Rishabh Bajaj well and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will play the role.

Most shows are likely to resume shooting from next week and reports suggest that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will resume shoot from June 26. A source revealed to an entertainment portal that Sharad Kelkar received a call for the role and the discussion regarding the same is currently going on. The source added that nothing is final yet and Kelkar is mulling over the role. The insider further said that the final actor will be locked in this weekend and the makers are still weighing their options.

When Gaurav Chopra was asked about the role by an entertainment portal, he revealed that the discussions are currently ongoing with the Balaji team. The actor further said that it would only be fair if the announcement comes from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 team and clarified that nothing is clear as of that moment.

When Karan Singh Grover bagged the role, the original show's Mr Bajaj AKA Ronit Roy said in an interview that he is happy that Karan bagged the role. He added that he thinks Grover will do a great job. Roy further said that he hopes Grover and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 attain more popularity than he did.

The current timeline of the show is following Prerna who has come back to Kolkata from London. She is on a revenge quest with Anurag as her first target. Prerna is living under the assumption of Anurag betraying her and Anurag continues living in the guilt of pushing her off the bridge.

