'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' SPOILER: Prerna To Target Anurag First On Her Revenge Quest

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is undoubtedly one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles and is produced by the acclaimed TV showrunner Ekta Kapoor. The show just had an eight-year time skip after Anurag (Parth Samthaan) tried to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes). However, Prerna is now back in Kolkata and just recently revealed herself to Anurag. The promos for the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have finally been shared online. According to the promos, Prerna will now try to take revenge and her first target will be Anurag.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 SPOILER: Prerna first target is Anurag

Above is the precap from the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the video, Komolika fires Nivedita from the post of CEO as she is upset with Prerna's return. She then hires her own brother, Rohit, as the new CEO. Later, Komolika tells Anurag that Rohit will help them take down Prerna once and for all.

Here are spoilers for the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the promos, Prerna has a conversation with her mother, Veena. Prerna tells her mother that she is now the owner of several companies and also owns a prestigious house in London. She also tells Veena that she achieved it all thanks to her own hard work.

Moreover, she reveals her plan to take revenge against Anurag, as he tried to kill her eight years ago. Later, Nivedita calls Prerna and asks her to meet her in private. Once they meet, Nivedita reveals that she has been fired from the post of CEO and that Rohit is now the new CEO of Basu company.

