Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo: Anurag Attempts To Kill Prerna; Watch Shocking Video

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most talked-about shows of the television world. The romantic saga of Anurag and Prerna may have seen a downfall in TRPs, yet Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the leading television shows that airs on Star Plus.

The recent promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has left viewers astonished. In the promo, Anurag is seen asking Prerna if she loves her. Prerna is seen saying yes. Later he asks if she can die for him. Prerna says yes to that too. After that, Anurag is seen killing her ladylove by pushing her from the terrace of a building. Audiences are speculating what could be the reason behind Anurag’s betrayal.

Watch the recent promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 here:

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular shows in Indian television right now. The show is bankrolled by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and revolves around the tumultuous love story between the main protagonists Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma.

There are rumours that Karan Singh Grover who played the role of Mr Bajaj, may return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Some media reports also suggest that he won’t return to the show. Reportedly, Star Plus has approached Karan Singh Grover for another show. The report also states that his team is negotiating with the channel. However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

