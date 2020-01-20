Kasautii Zindagii Kay Cast Make Fans Go Down The Memory Lane With These Pictures

There are very few shows which create a lasting impression in the audience’s mind. Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the few shows in Indian Television Industry that made such impact. The show aired for the first time in 2001 and continued for a massive span of 7 years. Currently, a reboot of the same is on air.

Not only the story, but the actors made a special place in the audience’s hearts. Even today their roles are remembered. Fans were connected to Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag’s (Cezanne Khan) engaging love story. The fans backed the show with their love and support and the memories of the show are still fresh in their minds.

The original Kasautii Zindagi Kay cast recently had their reunion leaving all the fans nostalgic. From the looks of pictures, it is evident that the cast had a great time after so many years. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay cast was working closely as a unit, and after so many years they posed for smiling selfies and pictures over good food and lovely winter outfits.

Shweta Kawaatra, Kowli Thakker and Urvashi Dholakia took to their Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek of their much-loved reunion night. While almost the entire cast was present for the reunion but the leads of the show Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy and Cezzane Khan were missing. Fans are eager to watch the three together on screen again.

See the pics here:

