'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Cast Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthaan's Best BTS Posts In 2019

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have been winning the hearts of the audience since the very first episode. The two have become a social sensation, as they do not fail to impress their fans with their regular posts on Instagram. Erica's mischievous and vivacious side is seen in some of the videos shared by co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand, whereas Parth’s charming personality is stealing hearts. There are reports that the duo is allegedly dating too. Pictures from their vacation in the Maldives had stormed the internet. As 2019 is coming to end, here are Anurag and Prerna’s best BTS videos that very well define their adorable bond.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s crackling off-screen chemistry

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan shared their adorable videos even before Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on the floors. Grooving to the beats of Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s signature song, Erica captioned the video saying, ‘Humari choti si koshish of making something special for you all’. The video has received pouring comments from fans.

Earlier in November, Pooja Banerjee shared a BTS video of her birthday celebration on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Everyone’s seen smashing cash on the actor’s face, sharing some fun-loving moments. Have a look.

The entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay celebrated one year of their show in September. The actors took to their social media handles to share glimpses from their fun off-screen. Erica, Parth, Pooja, Sahil and Shubhavi are seen making funny faces, while they pose for the camera.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast celebrated Halloween gracefully, not only on the sets but she also headed out for a party in town. Once again, Erica, Parth, and Pooja, took to their social media handles to share glimpses from their party. Overall, the fun-loving bond they share has always been loved by fans.

