Here's Why Audience Love To Hate Komolika From 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. Its a revival of the 2001 version, which aired for eight years. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and complications they face in their life, half of which are created by their arch enemy Komolika who needs to take her revenge. Indian television has created many iconic vamps and villains and the character Komolika was one of them. Take a look at the three actors who played this role till now.

How Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay was hated in Kasauti 1 and Kasauti 2?

Urvashi Dholakia in Kasautii Zindagii Ki was determined to destroy the Basu empire for her own reasons. She ended up getting married to multiple men of the Basu family and fought with Prerna till the end of the show. Now, the 2018's Komolika saw Hina Khan as the perfect Komolika that one could have expected in the modern age. The Kahiin To Hoga fame, Aamna Sharif then replaced Hina Khan in 2019 as Komolika Chaubey. The recent Komolika version saw Aamna Sharif trying every crooked way to keep Prerna out of her way.

Actresses who played Komolika over the years

Urvashi Dholakia was the original Komolika, who was part of the 2001-2008 broadcast. Komolika was popular for her entry song while adorning heavy accessories and bold make-up. Urvashi Dholakia played the role of Komolika across the eight years of the show. After that when the show got revived in 2019, Hina Khan was roped in for the role of Komolika, however, the role was a bit modernised version of Komolika. Post which Aamna Shariff replaced Hina Khan earlier in October last year. According to reports, Hina had to quit due to her film’s shooting commitments.

What Komolikas have to say about their role?

Urvashi Dholakia told in an interview about how thankful she is that the audience still remembers her role even it has been 10 years before she participated in Nach Baliye with her alleged ex-bf. Hina Khan who played the role for a short time saw two exits from the show but made a substantial and lasting impact in the audience's mind as the audience loved her role and didn't want her to leave the show. Hina Khan revealed that she won't be the part of the show due to her movie commitments at least till March 2020. While the current Komolika which is portrayed by Aamna Sharif said that she accepted this role as it would have been the most challenging for her and she is more than grateful to have landed up this role.

