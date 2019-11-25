Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 25: Prerna & Shivani Spy On Ronit

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

The November 25 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna wondering to herself that though she told Anurag that her husband is not there, Anurag will surely come again. Anurag left and Veena hugged Prerna to calm her down. Meanwhile, Komolika does not like the fact that Anurag was getting attracted to Prerna. She said that although Anurag saved her this time, he would not be able to save her the next time. Prerna woke up in the middle of the night. Shivani asked what happened to which the latter replied that she was not able to forget Sonalika. They decided to visit Ronit’s house the next morning to gather proof.

The next morning, the two sisters saw Ronit leaving the house. Prerna called Ronit’s landline number from Shivani’s phone. Ronit went inside to answer it and taking this chance, Prerna and Shivani secretly entered his house. Ronit left again but forgot his phone. Prerna and Shivani saw Sonalika calling Ronit but the phone was password protected. Prerna asked Shivani to enter her own birth date as the password. But Ronit came back and Prerna and Shivani hid upstairs keeping the phone in the place. Ronit came back and took his phone.

Prerna and Shivani searched Ronit’s room upstairs and found his engagement card. Prerna said if Sonalika was indeed Komolika, she would definitely be there at his engagement. That was where they would click pictures and get the proof they want.

Meanwhile, Komolika came to Anurag seeing him searching for something. Komolika tried to impress Anurag by saying she will search his file for him. Hearing this, Anurag left. But Sonalika left to shop for Ronit’s engagement. However, she asked Prerna to search the file in case Anurag asked for it later. Ronit called Komolika because his in-laws wanted to meet his sister. But since her line was busy Ronit said he will introduce her later on. Hearing this Prerna and Shivani left Ronit’s house.

Later in the night, Komolika said she would come for the rituals. She hoped that Ronit’s marriage would support them since their father is not. Ronit asked her if she was sure she would be there for the rituals in front of everyone. But Komolika said she would do the ritual for Ronit only in front of the Pundit. Komolika then sent Ronit away lest someone should see them and start getting suspicious.

Meanwhile, Shivani and Prerna talk about Sonalika. But Prerna was still not convinced. Just then Anurag called Prerna from a landline. But just as Prerna answered Anurag disconnected the call thinking he should not have called her so late at night. But Prerna guessed it must have been Anurag. He called her back again and Prerna asked him why did he not speak the previous time. Anurag fumbled with his words and blamed it on the network. He asked her if she was alright. Prerna asked him why did he worry about her and the baby so much. The episode ended here.

