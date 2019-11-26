KBC 11: Akshay Couldn't Answer This Rs 3.2 Lakh Question On Sports, Can You Answer?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 featured Akshay Upadhyay, who comes from a small town of Uttar Pradesh, and is now working as a Tax Assistant in Delhi. He won the fastest finger first and got a chance to sit with the host Amitabh Bachchan, on the hot seat. In their casual talks, he told the host that his work does not allow him to take his wife out. Read more to know about how much money he could bag, and also the question that made him quit.

READ | KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati To Go Off Air On This Date



Akshay couldn't answer the Rs 3.2 lakh question

Akshay is not sure of the answer and has decided to quit the game with a sum of Rs 1,60,000, congratulations and well played Akshay! #KBC11 #KBCFinaleWeek @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019

READ | KBC 11: Ajeet Kumar, Jail Superintendent Won ₹12.5 Lakh On November 11

Amitabh Bachchan started the game with his first question for Rs. 1000. The question was - which of the following is a type of photograph usually taken with the front camera of the smartphone? Akshay gave the correct answer to the question and won Rs. 1000. The next question for Rs 3000 was - Which of these posts does this person hold in the Delhi government? And Akshay took his first lifeline Flip the question for question. He managed to reach to the question that was worth Rs 80000. Akshay took a lifeline and answered correctly. He went on to bag Rs 1,60,000 and then came the point of the maximum risk. If he were to answer it correctly, he would have earned Rs 3,20,000; if he had answered the question incorrectly, he would have lost everything he was hoping to win. Akshay, being a calm person, took the right step and he left the game. In the end, Big B asked him to guess the correct answer and he guessed it correctly. Fans of the show felt that he should have taken the chances.

READ | KBC 11: Karamveer Special With Emraan Hashmi And Purnota Dutta Bahl

Being unsure of the answer, our hotseat contestant has decided to take our expert's help @prasoonjoshi_ , exhausting his last lifeline. Do you think our expert will guide Akshay to the correct answer? RT & Tell #KBC11 #KBCFinaleWeek @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019

READ | KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Receives A Beautiful Token Of Respect By Sudha Murthy





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.