KBC 11: Karamveer Special With Emraan Hashmi And Purnota Dutta Bahl

The Karamveer weekend episode of KBC 11 began with Amitabh Bachchan who warmly welcomed Cuddles Foundation founder and CEO Purnota Dutta Bahl on the show. The foundation is an NGO that aims to help the underprivileged children suffering from cancer. Purnota Dutta Bahl has received a National Award for Child Welfare from Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, for her contribution towards helping the kids have a better future. At the show, Mrs. Bahl reveals how more than 60,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, mostly blood cancer, but only 10-12,000 of them make it to the hospital for treatment. The audience was filled with astonishment as Mrs. Bahl reveals more on the cancer cases.

Emraan Hashmi supports Purnota Dutta Bahl

Later, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed actor Emraan Hashmi on the show. Emraan talks about his son who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Now his son Ayaan is cancer-free. The actor on the show recalled his days when his son was in a remission phase during which the patient could have chances of being diagnosed with cancer again. Ayaan was diagnosed with kidney cancer. After 5 years of treatment, Emraan talked about how the whole process as parents was psychologically disturbing for them.

A plot twist came in when Big B presented the next question which made the two take help of the 50:50 lifeline and flip the question lifeline as the answer they were thinking to be right was wrong. After taking the second lifeline, Big B showed them the topic of their interest to which they chose current affairs. Emraan revealed why he wished to play and support Purnota because he could relate how painful it was to see children suffering from deadly diseases like cancer. While playing, Emraan revealed how he and his wife came up with a trick to make their son eat during his treatment.

Emraan also revealed how they lied to their son Ayaan that they were taking him for a holiday to Canada, but they actually took him there for his treatment. Purnota Dutta Bahl in total won a huge sum of Rs. 6,40,000 by taking help from 'Ask the Expert' to correctly answer the question. Richa, the expert, helped them with the right answer. The next question for 12,80,000 was on Indian Cinema. As they had exhausted all the lifelines, the pair decided to quit the show.

