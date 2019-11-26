KBC 11: Big B Receives A Gift By Sudha Murthy, Netizens Pour Love On The 'two Legends'

The recent episode of KBC began with a very emotional note penned by Amitabh Bachchan, as this week marks as the final week of KBC 11. Amitabh Bachchan also played a video clip reminiscing all the sweet memories on the show with different contestants. The final episode will be quite special as it will be dedicated to women. It will feature the co-founder of Infosys, Narayan Murthy's wife- Sudha Murthy. She became the first female engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. The episode will give us a glimpse of Sudha Murthy’s contribution and her chit chat with Big B. As a token of respect, Sudha Murthy went on to gift Bachchan something very special.

Sudha Murthy gifts Amitabh Bachchan a beautiful chadar

From challenging the audience with general knowledge to bringing to light the capabilities of masterminds in India, Big B has kept his audience hooked to KBC since years now. For the forthcoming Karamveer episode of KBC 11, Amitabh will welcome Infosys chief Sudha Murty to the hot seat. Sudha Murthy will share her thoughts about the upliftment of Indian society and also open up about the entertainment world. As a token of love and respect, she will also be seen gifting a beautiful chadar to Big B that was stitched by the women Devadasis. Sharing the picture on his blog, Amitabh wrote, "A chadar stitched by the women devadasis whom Sudha ji has given a new life to...away from the old tradition where they were relegated to discrimination...and a gift for me to ever remember and be in awe of her tremendous work."

In honor of our #KBCKaramveer, @srbachchan says that we take pride in saying we are from the country where #SudhaMurthy hails. An unmissable episode awaits you in the #KBCFinaleWeek at 9 PM only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/nfwED1Mfq3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 23, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Sudha Murthy’s heartfelt conversations have truly inspired some of their fans. Have a look at what fans have to say about the two.

“The most important thing is the courage and the conviction you have in your work. Let your work do the talking. Serving people has bought tremendous amount of calmness” Sudha Murthy. #bettereveryday — chandresh natu (@chandreshnatu) November 24, 2019

Iron Lady #SudhaMurthy Amma.....Proud of Karnataka... Where ever she goes, She upholds Karnataka culture.... — Kamath Manjunath (@Kamath_1983) November 24, 2019

She fought against all social stereotypes. Meet our #KBCKaramveer #SudhaMurthy this Friday at 9 PM and know how she reformed thousands of underprivileged lives. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/NtvJEQ1yM3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019

