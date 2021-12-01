Last Updated:

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan & Teenage Contestant Discuss Mouth-watering Dishes; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is currently hosting a kids' special week and Amitoj Singh will soon be in the participant's seat

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is currently hosting a kids' special week. A contestant called Amitoj Singh will soon be in the participant's seat and ensure that the host and audience have a blast. In a promo released by Sony Entertainment Television online, the 14-year-old let Bachchan in on his love for all things space and the two identified several planets on the sets of the show. He also names his favourite dishes to eat, and Bachchan could not stop his mouth from watering.

Amitabh Bachchan's mouth waters as a 14-year-old contestant lists his favourite food

In the upcoming episode of KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen interacting with Amitoj Singh. The 14-year-old and the host enjoyed some time in space together as Bachchan had the crew of the show turn the KBC 13 stage into an out-of-space experience for the young guest. The duo names planets and had a gala time together as they made each other and the audience of the show roll with laughter. 

Amitoj Singh later spoke about his immense love for food and listed some of the Punjabi dished he absolutely loves. He included things like paratha, halwa, gulab jamun and many other dishes and Bachchan and the audience were left with their mouths watering. He also spoke about how he cannot do on a diet because of his love for food. He mentioned that he could eat healthy diet food for two days, but would want parathas on the third day.

Watch the promo video here

Fans took to the comments section of the post and mentioned their mouths were watering too. On netizen called it a 'mouth watering episode', while another wrote, "lalcha dia end me to....Pani aa gaya muh me." An Instagram user also mentioned that viewers would be left hungry after watching the upcoming episode and wrote, "Wow! Yeh episode dekh ke sab ko bhookh lag jayegi 😀😀"

KBC recently clocked 1000 episodes and Bachchan got emotional as his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya made an appearance on the sets of the show. They looked back on the journey of the show and showcased some milestones they were part of over 20 years ago. Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed and mentioned that the game was far from over.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial

