KBC Question Today July 1: Which Team Has Reached Finals But Not Won A Cricket World Cup?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most popular Indian reality shows, and it is all set to return for its 12th season. As the first step of the KBC 2020 registration process for the upcoming season, longtime host Amitabh Bachchan was asking a new question every day at 9 pm. KBC registration was previously started on May 9 and concluded on May 22, 2020.

The registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 has started again from June 25, 2020, 9 PM. Those participants who could not register in the previous procedure can now register during this new KBC 2020 process.

Also Read | KBC Question Today June 30: What Are Nisarga, Amphan And Fani All Names Of?

A total of 13 questions were asked in previous KBC registration process. However, this registration process starting from June 25 will be only for Sony LIV users. The participants registering in KBC 2020’s new registration process will have to answer a new question every night till July 3, 2020.

The KBC question today will have to be answered correctly within 24 hours in order to register for KBC 2020. The participants will have to download Sony LIV app from the Sony LIV official website to go ahead with the KBC 2020 registration process. The application is also available for free on Google Playstore or Apple Store.

Also Read | KBC Question Today June 29: Which Of These Spices Is Not A Fruit Or Seed?

KBC question Today for July 1 answered below

The KBC July 1 question is related to Cricket. The KBC question is:

Which of these teams has reached the finals of the men’s ICC Cricket World Cup but has never won it?

Here is the seventh question of the #KBC12 registrations which is open exclusively for #SonyLIV users to answer till 2nd July 9 PM.



@SrBachchan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/1PhjMtdbk4 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 1, 2020

Options:

Option A. England

Option B. Pakistan

Option C. West Indies

Option D. New Zealand

The KBC question answer for KBC July 1 question is Option D: New Zealand

New Zealand is yet to win the World Cup but they have been runners-up in 2015 and 2019 edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

Also Read | KBC Question Today June 28: Who Has Portrayed Characters Such As Rauf Lala, Chintuji?

KBC 12 registration steps to follow

Step 1: Go to the Sony Liv app

Step 2: Select the KBC link

Step 3: Answer the question which appears for the registration

Step 4: Fill all the required details in the form which shows up

Step 5: Select the submit button

Step 6: One will get to know that the KBC 12 registration process is complete when a message shows up saying, 'Thank you for completing your KBC registration.'

Also Read | KBC Question Today June 27: Who Among The Following Was First Chief Minister Of His State?

All the participants of KBC 2020 registration who will answer all the KBC registration questions correctly will be shortlisted by a randomizer. The selected candidates will be reached out by the channel for the next procedure and rounds of selection. This year, the whole KBC 2020 registration will be done online because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Sony Liv had shared a video where host Amitabh Bachchan announced that the registration process is starting again from June 25, 2020. The video was shared on the official twitter account of Sony LIV. See the video here.

Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye.@SrBachchan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/Zk1gYbiuJy — sonyliv (@SonyLIV) June 21, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.