KBC: When Abhishek Bachchan Put Amitabh Bachchan In The Hot Seat; Watch

Over the years, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has hosted several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sourav Ganguly, Neeraj Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. When Abhishek appeared on the show hosted by his dad and Bollywood legend, it was Amitabh Bachchan who was put on the hot seat. In an old promo from an episode that streamed in 2017, Abhishek can be seen stepping into the shoes of the host and introducing his dad as the guest.

When Abhishek Bachchan took the place of the host on KBC

In an old promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati that surfaced online, Amitabh can be seen in the hot seat, while his son turns into the host. In the promo, he can be seen introducing his father. He said, "Mere saamne baithe hai Mumbai se aaye Shri Amitabh Bachchan (Seated in front of me is Mr Amitabh Bachchan from Mumbai)." He went on to elaborate and mentioned that he is an actor who has worked in several films across various languages. He also spoke about Amitabh's hobbies and mentioned that he enjoys singing and working.

What Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati here

Things got hilarious when Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that if his father wins the prize money, it would go to his son, a.k.a., him. Translated in English, he said, "He is an actor, and he has worked in films across different languages. His hobbies include singing and working. If he wins a huge amount on the show, he will give that amount to his son." This is when the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor replied by saying, "Says who?" His son gave him the perfect reply as he said, “You have only taught us, what is mine is also yours.” However, Amitabh had the last word and mentioned, "Today, what is mine, isn't going to be yours because that's mine.”

Abhishek Bachchan recently kicked off the 13th season of the quiz show. The show now has a special all-new segment called 'Shaandar Shukravaar', which hosts celebrities. The upcoming episode on Friday will see Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh grave the show with their presence.

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial)