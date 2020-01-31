Union Budget
Kendall Jenner Turns Cheerleader For 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'; See Video

Television News

Kendall Jenner recently appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was seen showcasing her cheerleading talents. Check out the hilarious video of the incident.

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner wore a cheerleading top and even performed a famous step with the cheer group of a college. Kendall Jenner came as a guest on the well-known chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While Kendall performed with the cheer crew of Navarro College, Ellen DeGeneres has a hearty laugh at the crew who tries to lift Kendall up and then the Executive Producer Andy Lassner.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner's Controversies That Created A Scandal In The Entertainment World

In the video, Ellen DeGeneres asks Kendall Jenner to recreate the iconic cheerleading step. While she has to stand on the hands of two cheerleaders, Kendall seems to perform the step with shaky legs, but soon manages to master it.

ALSO READ: Meghan Trainor Introduces Mike Sabath And Performs On The Ellen Show

The official Instagram account of The Ellen DeGeneres show posted a video and asked the netizens to make a meme of the video. She even posted that the person who makes the funniest meme will get their video shown on The Ellen DeGeneres show and they will also receive a gift from her. As an example, Ellen posted a meme she made of Kendall Jenner on her account.

The Ellen DeGeneres show is a celebrity talk show that has a few segments filled with fun and games. The Ellen DeGeneres show debuted in 2003 and is currently in its 17th season, however, Ellen has announced that the show will continue till 2022.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Listed For 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' On January 30

 

 

