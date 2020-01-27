Kendall Jenner's Sassiest & Savage Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Keeping Up With Kardashians star Kendall Jenner shot to fame during her Victoria's Secret modelling days. The young model is currently busy shooting for Versace's upcoming fashion series, NEW. Kendall recently shared few glimpses from her project. The social media influencer also keeps her fans updated with her life events at all times. Here are some of the best sassy moments of Kendall Jenner from her family drama reality show, KUWTK.

The time when Kendall Jenner mimicked sister Kylie Jenner

During the 17th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters played a funny mimicry game. In the game, they all mimicked each other. Kendall Jenner had to be Kylie Jenner. Check out Kendall Jenner's sassy mimic of Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner's Driving Test Episode

During one of the initial seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner went viral over driving test results. Kendall failed the test and was seen crying in her car bitterly. Have a look at her reaction.

Unless you pull a Kendall Jenner taking her driving test the first time pic.twitter.com/mJX4osjgu1 — cassandra (@gtfochass_) August 14, 2018

Kendall Jenner Calls Her Mother ''Birth Giver''

During KUWTK's recent season, Kendall Jenner revealed that she calls her mother, 'Birth Giver' and that she had saved Kris Jenner's name as 'Birth Giver' on her phone. It was also revealed in the episode that earlier Kris Jenner was called 'Momager'.

The time when Kendall Jenner talked about her mental health

During the 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model revealed her health condition on the show. She said that she woke up in the middle of one night and couldn't move her body. Have a look at Kendall's clipping from the episode.

Kendall is revealing a scary health condition in this Sunday's brand-new #KUWTK. It all begins at 9|8c on E! pic.twitter.com/lb84YYZPhU — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 4, 2016

Promo Image Credits - KUWTK Instagram

