Kendall Jenner Listed For 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' On January 30

Popular model and celebrity Kendall Jenner will soon appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show is a popular talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. It has a traditional format wherein a celebrity comes and chit-chats with the host revealing their secrets and sharing anecdotes from their experiences with life and the industry. The format also incorporates many games including 5-second rule, Celebrity pranks, Heads up, and more. The celebrities on the show are pre-picked with a planned schedule.

Kendall Jenner to make a comeback on the Ellen DeGeneres show?

According to reports of listings issued to TV producers, Kendall Jenner is set to grace the show on January 30. According to sources, there are no other details revealed regarding Kendall's appearance on the show. Although the listings are very tentative at this point, Jenner is one of the only confirmed guests on the show. Other possible appearances include Emily Blunt, Justin Bieber, and guest host Sean Hayes.

Fans recently went gaga over the show when Jennifer Aniston guest-hosted the show. The guest on that segment was the popular singing sensation Selena Gomez. In a series of videos as shared by Ellen on her social media, Jennifer is seen expressing how happy she is to be a part of the show.

Selena Gomez also revealed that she is a fan and that Jen's character, Rachel, was her life. While this was one of the first segments where a guest host was introduced, people were wondering where Ellen was. To clear the doubts, Aniston shared with the audience that DeGeneres had to go to the DMV to get her licence renewed. The segment also had a video of the host at the DMV.

