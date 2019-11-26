Kiara Advani: The Good Newwz Star Opens Up About Depression

Kiara Advani has completed 5 years in Hindi film industry and has been one of the most prominent actors from Gen Y. This all comes after her successful hit movie Kabir Singh. Her debut was in 2014’s Fugly and she gained popularity for her role in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Later, she was also seen in Netflix show Lust Stories. But before rising to fame, she faced many problems and had to struggle. Here is what the Good Newwz star said about how she felt when she did not receive the fame she wanted and about how that led to her depression.

Kiara Advani opens up about her depression

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kiara said that people think that her first film was Dhoni but very few knew about her role in Fugly. Fugly had released in 2014, several years before Dhoni. She added that she did not become an overnight sensation. Kiara expressed that people did not recognise her even though she had worked in a movie and she was still auditioning for other films. She felt like it was the lowest point in her career and kept wondering what would happen if she would not get a second chance. She also was worried about her career as she was not getting a big break. She added that even though she had close connections to Salman Khan, it was not easy to get into the Hindi film industry.

On the professional front

Kiara’s last film Kabir Singh was a super hit at the box office. She will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz and Laxmmi Bomb. Kiara also expressed that she has come a full circle as she has got 2 consecutive films with Khiladi Kumar. In Good Newwz, she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is set to release on December 27, 2019.

