Killer Doll Chucky From Horror Movie To Feature In Television Series

Syfy, an American pay channel has announced that the infamous demonic doll Chucky from the 1988 horror movie Child’s Play will now feature in an exclusive television series. The network announced it during the panel for Television Critics Association Press Tour. The show would explore the murder exploits of a red-haired doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer.

Created by Don Mancini

The character of the killer doll was created by Don Mancini who also wrote the script of the film franchise. Mancini is now set to direct the first episode of the television series. In the rebooted version of Chucky’s story, a small town is terrorised by a string of murders follwing the appearance of a vintage Chucky doll at a yard sale. The show also follows the friends and enemies from the doll’s past who may shed a light on its untold origins in different episodes.

Last year, the television channel announced that Mancini was working on a pilot for the series as a writer, showrunner and executive producer. Talking about the show, Manchini said that since he had been wanting to bring Chucky to television since very long adding that Syfy is the perfect network for them. He also revealed that the show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing them to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now. Chucky hit the big screen in 1988 with Child’s Play, which was based on a story by Mancini and produced by David Kirschner who also serves as an executive producer of the new series. The original movie has six sequels all of which were written by Mancini.

Meanwhile, Netflix added the horror-thriller film The Prodigy to its steaming list. The film which is directed by Nicholas McCarthy features Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott in pivotal roles. The 1 hour 31 minutes thriller has not been made available in India by Netflix yet.

