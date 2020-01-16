Luka Doncic And Mavericks' Bromance Continues With Private Showing Of ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Dallas Mavericks are currently having their best 2019-20 NBA season so far with a 26-15 win/loss record. They are currently on sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The man behind Mavericks success is none other than Luka Doncic, who has been performing well and is also a strong candidate for the MVP of the season.

Luka Doncic sets up a private screening for Mavericks teammates

Luka Doncic treated his Mavs teammates by setting up an advanced private screening of cop action-comedy Bad Boys for Life. The upcoming film is the third instalment of the famed Bad Boyz franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. However, this is not the first time that the Mavs squad have been bonded over movies. Earlier, they also rented out a movie theatre to watch Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

Luka Doncic stats

Luka Doncic, who is into his second NBA season in the league, is averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.1 steals. The 20-year-old Slovenian player has been a different player since returning from an ankle injury last month. The Mavs, however, has had a tough stretch in their last 10 games, alternating wins and losses and going 5-5. Dallas will face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

Recently, Luka Doncic recalled the first time he faced LeBron James, back in 2018. Speaking to a leading sports outlet, the Mavericks star said that he was "nervous" the first time he played against LeBron James, considering that he was his idol. Luka Doncic continued by saying that the feeling was "something different" than what he had experienced. The reigning 'Rookie of the Year' also said that playing against LeBron James since then has been a little different. However, he always feels the pressure when facing off against the 15-time NBA All-Star.

