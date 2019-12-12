Top 5 Koena Mitra's Songs Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor Immediately

Koena Mitra who recently participated in Bigg Boss 13 was a part of movies like Heyy Babyy, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Musafir and more. She began her career in modelling at a young age and was a part of music videos like Stereo Nation's Ishq, Aaj Ki Raat, Akh Teri, Channo by Jasbir Jassi. Her debut was in Ram Gopal Varma's film Road where she did a special number Khullam Khulla.

O Saki Saki

Koena Mitra’s O Saki Saki is a super hit song from the movie Musafir with Sanjay Dutt. The movie was produced by Sanjay Gupta and Sanjay Dutt. This film changed her career path and brought her to everyone's notice. Recently the super hit song O Saki Saki song was remixed for Nikkhil Advani's film Batla House. Nora Fatehi performed on the latest version of the song.

Dil Mein Baji Guitar

Koena Mitra's Dil Mein Baji Guitar song in the film Apna Sapna Money Money with Riteish Deshmukh was a super hit Hindi song of the year 2012. The song is sung by Mika. In the movie, Koena Mitra plays the role of Julie who is a bar dancer with quite a reputation.

Koduva Meesai

Koena Mitra’s special appearance in the Tamil film Dhool with an item number was a chartbuster. The song starts with Koduva Meesai which was in the minds of the audience for a very long time. Though Koena Mitra was only in the song sequence, she was well accepted by the audience.

Honey Honey

Honey Honey a song from Ayaan is the biggest attraction of the film. The Tamil movie was released in 2009. The item number was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya who suggested Koena's name for the same. The item number was shot in the night club and the song takes the plot of the film forward.

