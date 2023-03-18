Krishna Mukherjee Shares Dreamy Photos Of Her Parsi Wedding With Husband Chirag Batliwalla

TV star Krishna Mukherjee got married to her beau Chirag Batliwalla in Goa in an intimate ceremony. For the wedding, Krishna turned a Bengali bride and the couple exchanged their vows with full happiness. Not just Bengali wedding, the lovebirds followed both their traditions and got married as per Parsi rituals too. Recently, Krishna Mukherjee dropped a few photos from her dreamy Parsi wedding and several celebrities took to the comments section to shower the newlyweds with their blessings.

Krishna posted her Parsi wedding photos on Instagram and captioned it, "Hello from Mr. & Mrs. Batliwalla" with a red heart emoji. In the photos, Krishna donned her glittery wedding ensemble and was all smiles with her husband, who complemented her look in a Parsi Dagli, that includes a white classic overcoat, and the long black traditional Parsi hat called Fetah.

After the couple posted their wedding photos, actor Vishal Singh and Yuvika Chaudhary commented, "Congratulations", while Vikas Gupta wrote, "Congratulations (red heart emoji) both of you." The makeup artist behind Krishna's look was Sakshi Gupta, while the wedding jewellery was by Saru Mukherjee and Sumit Sharma.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla's wedding

The bride and groom tied knot in Goa in a Bengali ceremony. Krishna looked the prettiest in a red and white traditional saree, while Chirag complemented her in a Bengali-style dhoti and kurta. The couple shared a couple of photos from their Goa wedding with beach and sun in the backdrop and captioned the post, "And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor. We seek your blessings & love on our big day." As soon as they posted the photos on their feed, fans and celebrities poured well wishes on them.

Krishna and Chirag got engaged last year and she looked mesmerising in a white gown as she walked with her partner in a picturesque setting. After dropping the video from their engagement ceremony, the couple captioned it, "Watching you stand alone. All of my doubts suddenly goes away somehow. One step closer. How time flies."

Krishna Mukherjee is well known for her role in shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shubh Shagun, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Jhalli Anjali, among others.