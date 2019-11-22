Krystle D'Souza: The Television Actress Enters Bollywood With Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre

Krystle D'Souza is one of the most popular and stylish actresses on television. After working in soap operas like Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ek Nayi Pehchaan, she is all set to enter into the big screen. As per reports, she will replace Kriti Kharbanda in Rumi Jaffery-directed film Chehre. Read ahead to know more details.

Krystle D'Souza in talks to replace Kriti Kharbanda in the film?

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's next flick Chehre has been in the news since the announcement. As per recent reports, Kriti Kharbanda was all to set to appear in the film, but her exit from the film created a stir in Bollywood. Now the makers of the film for the actor to replace her role. Taking to their social media, they stated that Kriti and makers have parted their ways mutually.

Soon, the reports surfaced that Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande are in the race to bag the role. But now its look like there is another TV actor who is in talks for the role. Reportedly, the actor auditioned for the role and she was brought on board for the film.

Earlier, there were reports that Made in China actor Mouni Roy and Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande has been approached for Kharbanda’s role. However, the recent reports suggested Krystle D’Souza for the role opposite Emraan Hashmi.

About the film

Chehre, it is a mystery thriller helmed by Rumi Jaffery. The film will be bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Emraan will be playing the role of a business tycoon and Amitabh will play the role of his lawyer. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020.

