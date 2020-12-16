'Kumkum Bhagya' December 17 2020 Spoiler: Pragya Risks Her Life For Rhea

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Meera spots a few men outside the store when she goes to talk to Alia over the phone. Tony and his men create a scary environment inside the mall with the help of gunshots. Abhi hides Rhea and Sarita and goes to look for Pragya. Meanwhile, Prachi and Sahana hear gunshots downstairs and hide in a safe place. Pragya finds them and they bump into Abhi and Rhea.

The men manage to find all of them and bring them to the main lobby of the mall. Meanwhile, Ranbeer and his friend come to know that thieves have attacked the shop where Prachi and Rhea have gone shopping. They rush to rescue the others. Abhi tries to manipulate the thieves by telling them that he has seen their faces.

Kumkum Bhagya December 17, 2020 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya December 17 episode, Tony and his men target Abhi, Pragya and his family to get their hands to the locker where the antique necklace is. They announce that the police are outside and so is Ramniklal, the owner of the mall. One of the armed men tells Rhea, that she will now go to Ramniklal and get the keys to the locker.

One of the thieves orders Rhea to go to the owner Ramniklal and get the keys. He also tells her that if Ramniklal has hidden the keys somewhere, she will go and find it and finish the assigned task in the next 5 minutes. He also tells her that if she fails to do the work in the next five minutes he will shoot the person who loves her the most, pointing the gun to Abhi. Everyone panics when the thief holds Abhi aT gunpoint and Pragya speaks up saying that she will go and get the keys instead of Rhea.

